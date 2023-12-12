Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $397.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

