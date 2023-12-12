DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is SC US Ttgp LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

SC US Ttgp LTD. lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,925,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,040 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 25.1% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 0.09% of DoorDash worth $2,668,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Natixis purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DASH opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,209,318.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

