DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up about 1.5% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of DraftKings worth $54,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 152,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 63.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,109,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in DraftKings by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,928,489 shares of company stock worth $70,387,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

