Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth $7,036,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $247,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,559,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.