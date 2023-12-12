Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,079 shares of company stock valued at $992,245 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,327,000 after buying an additional 227,633 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Dropbox by 16,713.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108,636 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

