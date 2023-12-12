DSW Capital plc (DSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on January 12th

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DSW Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.75 ($1.62). The company has a market capitalization of £11.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Transactions at DSW Capital

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £78,440 ($98,468.49). In related news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £78,440 ($98,468.49). Also, insider Jillian Margaret Jones purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($12,402.71). Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

