DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

