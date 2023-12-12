Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.14 and last traded at $221.70. 79,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 609,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -820.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.21.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,725 shares of company stock valued at $67,788,640 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $48,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $4,046,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $306,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.