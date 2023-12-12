DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,524,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,828,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

