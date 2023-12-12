Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 20,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,168. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.