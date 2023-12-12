Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $46.19

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.19, but opened at $48.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 202,053 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $512.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

