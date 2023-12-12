Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 323,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,271. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.