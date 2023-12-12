ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Down 3.3%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.65. 334,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 887,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. National Bank Financial cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$741.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

