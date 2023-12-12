Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,466 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up 12.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $294,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

