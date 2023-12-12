Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELYM. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 810,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

