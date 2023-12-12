Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.
Emblem Company Profile
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
