EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,074 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after buying an additional 253,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,816. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.89 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.59.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
