Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.