EnerSys (ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 29th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnerSys by 79.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

