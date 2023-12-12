ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 82.6% in November

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,790. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

