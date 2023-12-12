ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, an increase of 228.4% from the November 15th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.8 days.

ENN Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ENN Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

