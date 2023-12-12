EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,617,815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 702,664 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,215,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

