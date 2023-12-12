Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 647.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 109,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.62. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

