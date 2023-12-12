EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.63.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Stock Up 1.3 %

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$81.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.72. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.