Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $267.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $218.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.