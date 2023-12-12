Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (AA, ACHV, ADBE, AMAT, AMKR, ARGX, AVTR, BIG, BKNG, BLBD)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 12th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $610.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $612.00 to $641.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $296.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $184.00 to $201.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $355.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $640.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $293.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $18.75 to $17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $480.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $111.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $128.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $295.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.