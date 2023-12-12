Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (AA, ACHV, ADBE, AMAT, AMKR, ARGX, AVTR, BIG, BKNG, BLBD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 12th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $610.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $612.00 to $641.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $296.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $184.00 to $201.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $355.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $640.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $293.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $18.75 to $17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $480.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $111.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $128.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $295.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

