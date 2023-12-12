Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

