Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 823.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUMNF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
