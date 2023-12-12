Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 242.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 341,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 107.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 324,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 18th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

