Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,630,318 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 139,199.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 3.03% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $365,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.45. 922,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

