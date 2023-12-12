Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,652,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,696,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 10.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 6.69% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,154. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

