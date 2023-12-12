Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$303.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.73. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$6.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.8841395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Company insiders own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

