Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 1,226.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

EXPGY stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 169,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

