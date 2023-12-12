Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 305,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 82,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Falco Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

