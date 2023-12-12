Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Down 5.6%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 133,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 55,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Fancamp Exploration Trading Down 17.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Fancamp Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.