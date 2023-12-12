Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.53. 39,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 34,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.