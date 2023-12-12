Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on December 29th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of AGM opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $180.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

