Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Down 85.4% in November

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $62,653.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,938 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $446,220.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,438,952 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,449.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 126,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,330.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 446,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 3,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,881. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.