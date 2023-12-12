FFW Co. (FFWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

FFW Stock Up 1.8 %

FFW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275. FFW has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.13.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

