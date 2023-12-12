FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

FFW Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.13.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

FFW Dividend Announcement

About FFW

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. FFW’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

