FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.62 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.53.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
