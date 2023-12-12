FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 83.6% in November

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the November 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 12,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $161.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 195.6% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter worth $132,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

