First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

FCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

