First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

FCAP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCAP. TheStreet cut First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on First Capital

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.