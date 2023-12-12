First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 98.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 440,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 218,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 669.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Community by 64.1% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 169,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,306 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

