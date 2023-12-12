First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.