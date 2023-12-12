First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $237.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $214.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.81.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

