First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FTC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $87.22 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.