First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 39,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

