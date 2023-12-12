First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 744.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. 49,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,990. The company has a market cap of $242.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.